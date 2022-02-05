Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $87.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $21.48 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Ocean Bio-Chem’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBCI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

