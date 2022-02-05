Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Sells $18,250.00 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Ronald C. Martin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $18,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $150.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.47. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 358,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 288,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

