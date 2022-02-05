NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $260.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.24.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.70. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,723,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $596,623,000 after purchasing an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.