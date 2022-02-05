NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $262.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $256.00 to $262.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.24.

Shares of NXPI opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

