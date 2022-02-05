NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 379.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,482,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,129,949. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.42. The company has a market capitalization of $607.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

