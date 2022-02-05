NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NV5 Global worth $96,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NV5 Global by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in NV5 Global by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NV5 Global by 860.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 61.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NVEE stock opened at $101.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $268,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $5,821,200. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

