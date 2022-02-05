NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to C$11.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NUVSF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$8.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.86.

NUVSF stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

