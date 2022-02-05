Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Stock Price Down 6%

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.09 and last traded at $57.48. 9,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 440,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVEI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Get Nuvei alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.47.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuvei Corporation will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000.

Nuvei Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.