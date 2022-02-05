Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Stock Price Down 6%

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.09 and last traded at $57.48. 9,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 440,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.15.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVEI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000.
Nuvei Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEI)
Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.
Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.