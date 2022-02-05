Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

