Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years.

NYSE NXN opened at $13.38 on Friday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $14.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.63% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

