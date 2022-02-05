Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 57,412 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 957.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 66,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 68.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 311,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 127,114 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NTNX opened at $27.10 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.