NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,318. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NuStar Energy stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

