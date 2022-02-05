Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVO. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

