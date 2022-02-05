NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.50 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 0.67. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $612,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 16,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $115,261.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,699 shares of company stock worth $2,717,643 over the last three months. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.