Northern Oil and Gas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 20,428 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,341% compared to the typical volume of 1,418 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

NOG opened at $24.56 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The firm had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.03%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 382.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 148,172 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

