Northcoast Research Initiates Coverage on CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

CARG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.60.

CarGurus stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.71.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,925 shares of company stock worth $15,020,628 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

