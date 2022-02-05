Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Increased to SEK 137 by Analysts at UBS Group

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from SEK 127 to SEK 137 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($12.92) to €10.30 ($11.57) in a research note on Friday. Pareto Securities cut Nordea Bank Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €12.50 ($14.04) to €12.60 ($14.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.72.

Shares of NRDBY stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

