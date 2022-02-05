Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nielsen is benefiting from solid momentum across Audience Measurement, and Outcomes and Content. Strength across the digital measurement category is driving the Audience Measurement revenues growth. Further, improving Sports business and robust growth in Content are benefiting the Outcomes and Content category. We believe the company’s consistent investment in the product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding business growth. Positive contributions from acquisitions are also driving the company's growth. However, the company’s rising investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion. Additionally, a challenging environment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and currency headwinds remain major concerns. The stock has underperformed its industry over a year.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.89.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 20.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 358.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 874,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 683,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,251,000 after purchasing an additional 86,805 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,438,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

