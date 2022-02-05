NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 84.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $2,012,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 727.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 45,749 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

NYSE PFSI opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 151,852 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $9,867,342.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,038,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares worth $3,015,300. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.