NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 83.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,654 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American States Water by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in American States Water by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American States Water by 141.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,707,000 after buying an additional 248,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 10.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWR stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.18. American States Water has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. Barclays downgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

