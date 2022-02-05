NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 76,998 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 100,556.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

