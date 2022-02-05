NFJ Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in KBR by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,525,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of KBR opened at $44.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -184.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

