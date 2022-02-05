NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 194,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 62,882 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 724,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEX stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,521. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

