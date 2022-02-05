NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) EVP Sells $48,176.31 in Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,891.89, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.09.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth $162,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.