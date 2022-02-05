NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 115 ($1.55) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

NESF opened at GBX 102 ($1.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £600.47 million and a P/E ratio of 11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.62. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 96.50 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 105 ($1.41).

In related news, insider Joanne Peacegood bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £41,200 ($55,391.23).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

