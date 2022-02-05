Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Sells $2,591,990.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NXST opened at $169.27 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.87 and a 200-day moving average of $153.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

