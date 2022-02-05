NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Trading 3.6% Higher

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) traded up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.25 and last traded at C$5.22. 7,584,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 2,338,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.10 price objective on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.82.

The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -13.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 15.94.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NexGen Energy news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$757,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 914,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,333,135.08.

About NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE)

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

