NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

NRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.08) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.75) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

NRR stock opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.35. The firm has a market cap of £283.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.59. NewRiver REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.08%.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Will Hobman acquired 17,576 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £14,939.60 ($20,085.51).

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

