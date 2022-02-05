NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $298.14 on Thursday. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $296.05 and a 52-week high of $405.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.36.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

