NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NEU stock opened at $298.14 on Thursday. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $296.05 and a 52-week high of $405.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.36.
In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.
NewMarket Company Profile
NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.
