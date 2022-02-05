New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Board Initiates Share Buyback Plan

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
NYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday.
NYT opened at $41.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.78. New York Times has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $56.19.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.
New York Times Company Profile
The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.
