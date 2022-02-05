New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Board Initiates Share Buyback Plan

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

NYT opened at $41.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.78. New York Times has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

