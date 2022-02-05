New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Up 4%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price rose 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 213,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,159,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 526.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,085,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 183,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

