New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Position Reduced by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 644,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440,830 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247,393 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,666,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,996,000 after buying an additional 15,322,151 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,383,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,113.6% in the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 8,589,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after buying an additional 7,882,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 67.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,894,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,745,000 after buying an additional 7,632,930 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.01.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

