Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Lowered to $95.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.88.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average of $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $119.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,138 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.