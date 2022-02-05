Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 946,654 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,887,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 946,654 shares during the quarter. AON makes up approximately 0.7% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.31% of AON worth $824,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 26.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 62.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON traded up $14.81 on Friday, reaching $291.31. 2,443,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,695. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $209.57 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

