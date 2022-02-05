Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 6,946 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $383,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 924.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,705 shares of company stock valued at $24,170,719. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $12.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $613.31. 526,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,037. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $467.22 and a one year high of $763.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $666.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $649.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

