Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 216,319 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216,319 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 4.41% of WEX worth $347,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in WEX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,830,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 2,039.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 70,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 66,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WEX traded up $3.34 on Friday, hitting $160.17. The stock had a trading volume of 247,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.54.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

