Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $472.59 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,116,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701,793 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $472,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,708 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.25. 13,257,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,696,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.54.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

