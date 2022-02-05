Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,147,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,051 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Nexstar Media Group worth $322,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after acquiring an additional 233,337 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXST. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 179,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total transaction of $30,647,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $837,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 520,652 shares of company stock worth $88,713,879 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NXST traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.27. The company had a trading volume of 348,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,160. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

