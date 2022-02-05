Network International (LON:NETW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $251.30

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 251.30 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 253 ($3.40), with a volume of 57768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255.40 ($3.43).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.32) target price on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.92) target price on shares of Network International in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 492 ($6.61).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 276.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 323.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.77.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

