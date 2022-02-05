NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.15% of NetScout Systems worth $22,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,750,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,655,000 after acquiring an additional 98,928 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,962,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,625,000 after acquiring an additional 883,550 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 47.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,193,000 after acquiring an additional 105,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 49,083.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,220 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $542,829. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

