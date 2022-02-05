Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.58% and a negative net margin of 426.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. On average, analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.23.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Neptune Wellness Solutions worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

