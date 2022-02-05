Neblio (NEBL) Market Cap Hits $12.14 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001568 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $12.14 million and approximately $288,600.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00023781 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016994 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004496 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,944,156 coins and its circulating supply is 18,642,949 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

