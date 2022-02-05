NCC Group (LON:NCC) Price Target Cut to GBX 280

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 335 ($4.50) to GBX 280 ($3.76) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NCC. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.17) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.88) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. raised shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.57) to GBX 310 ($4.17) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.88) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NCC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 327.67 ($4.41).

NCC opened at GBX 185.60 ($2.50) on Thursday. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 179 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 348 ($4.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 264.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £574.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03.

In other NCC Group news, insider Julie Chakraverty bought 9,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £18,475.60 ($24,839.47). Also, insider Adam Palser bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($72,600.16).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

