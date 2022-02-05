NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Hits New 52-Week High at $258.10

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 258.10 ($3.47) and last traded at GBX 252.60 ($3.40), with a volume of 25554357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50 ($3.39).

NWG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.90) to GBX 300 ($4.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.36) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 295 ($3.97).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 232.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 220.94. The company has a market cap of £27.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.06.

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.89), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($169,785.83).

About NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

