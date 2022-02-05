Natixis Sells 121,469 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 420,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,469 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $24,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after acquiring an additional 357,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,279,000 after acquiring an additional 265,892 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,948,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,530,000 after buying an additional 490,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after buying an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $41,662,490.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

