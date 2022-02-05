Natixis Makes New $29.60 Million Investment in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 646,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $43,516,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 225,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.72.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.