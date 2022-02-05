Natixis Invests $22.94 Million in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Natixis acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 550,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,936,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 263.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.72. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $48.23.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

