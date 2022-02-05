Natixis Buys 252,077 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Natixis grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 398,393 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,077 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $31,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $803,619,000 after acquiring an additional 216,415 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after acquiring an additional 88,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $456,637,000 after acquiring an additional 527,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Benchmark started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $116.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

