Natixis Buys 109,877 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Natixis boosted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 62.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,877 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $27,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.19. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.80 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

