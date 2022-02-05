National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Several other research firms have also commented on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $40.29 on Thursday. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,178 shares of company stock valued at $977,023. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at $1,002,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 61.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National Instruments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

